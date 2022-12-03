Dr. Kyle Ramthun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramthun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Ramthun, MD
Overview
Dr. Kyle Ramthun, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Holland, MI.
Dr. Ramthun works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SHMG Internal Medicine & Family Medicine - Holland588 E Lakewood Blvd, Holland, MI 49424 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramthun?
Even better than I expected
About Dr. Kyle Ramthun, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1972000255
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramthun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ramthun using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ramthun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramthun works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramthun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramthun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramthun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramthun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.