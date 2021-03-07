Overview

Dr. Kyle A Prickett, MD is a Dermatologist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Prickett works at Carilion Clinic Dermatology & Mohs Surgery in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.