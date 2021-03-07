Dr. Kyle A Prickett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prickett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle A Prickett, MD
Overview
Dr. Kyle A Prickett, MD is a Dermatologist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Prickett works at
Locations
Carilion Clinic Dermatology & Mohs Surgery1 Riverside Cir Ste 300, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 224-5170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was refered to Dr. Prickett, and this was my first Mohs surgery. I would highly recommend Dr. Prickett and his wonderful nursing staff. He and his staff fully explained every step along the way since Mohs is done in stages, and can be a day long process in certain situations. They made me feel very comfortable, and the next day after surgery, I recieved a follow up call on how I was doing from Dr. Prickett himself. Thank you!
About Dr. Kyle A Prickett, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prickett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prickett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prickett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prickett has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prickett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Prickett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prickett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prickett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prickett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.