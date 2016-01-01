Overview

Dr. Kyle Popovich, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Popovich works at Rush Infectious Diseases in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.