Overview

Dr. Kyle Piwonka, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Piwonka works at Neuroscience Institute in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.