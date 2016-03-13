Dr. Kyle Mueller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Mueller, MD
Dr. Kyle Mueller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Marshall Sparberg MD676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1525, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 475-9327
Northwestern Memorial Hospital251 E Huron St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-2000
Northwestern Medicine Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8918
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mueller saved my life. An amazing bedside manner, made me feel as comfortable and special as a family member. Dr. Mueller is the doctor everyone wishes she has! A real winner.
- General Surgery
- English
- General Surgery
Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mueller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mueller has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Lipomas and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mueller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.