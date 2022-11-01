Dr. Kyle Moyles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moyles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Moyles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kyle Moyles, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Palm Bay Hospital.
Dr. Moyles works at
Locations
-
1
Pro Sports and Pro Spine1355 37th St Ste 301, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 978-7808Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Melbourne Hand Center2010 W Eau Gallie Blvd Unit 104, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 500-4263Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
3
Melbourne Podiatry Associates1310 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste E, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 500-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moyles?
I had an EXCELLENT experience with Dr.Moyles on October 10th, who referred me out for neurology testing. Scheduling that was a STRUGGLE to say the least: staff responsible for that piece definitely fell short... When the "referred to" office didn't contact me after nearly a week, I called Moyles's office, asking them to resend the referral request. When I Still didn't hear from them, I called Moyles's office AGAIN, asking them to refer me to a Different clinic - one that would actually Schedule me. Another week went by and again no contact, so I called Moyles's office yet Another time. I informed them that I have a "follow-up" appointment scheduled with Moyles in 2 weeks that I may have to cancel if the specialist can't get me in soon enough. Magically, I was contacted by the 1st specialist that same day = 3 full weeks after my initial appointment. I hope to see my diagnosis through with Dr.Moyles, but this experience with his office makes me hesitant to continue beyond that.
About Dr. Kyle Moyles, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679766133
Education & Certifications
- Brown University School of Medicine
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- University of Florida
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moyles has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moyles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moyles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moyles works at
Dr. Moyles has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moyles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moyles speaks Spanish.
134 patients have reviewed Dr. Moyles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moyles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moyles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moyles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.