Overview

Dr. Kyle Mitchell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Mitchell works at Northside Hospital Cherokee in Canton, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.