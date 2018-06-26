Dr. McCoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kyle McCoy, MD
Overview
Dr. Kyle McCoy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Locations
Internal Medicine Associates At Emory Road7557B Dannaher Dr Ste 225, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 647-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's thoughtful, considerate, and patient. Office staff is excellent also.
About Dr. Kyle McCoy, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1053301622
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCoy has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McCoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.