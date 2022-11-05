Dr. Kyle McClintock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClintock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle McClintock, DO
Overview
Dr. Kyle McClintock, DO is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.
Dr. McClintock works at
Locations
-
1
The Orthopedic Specialty Center of Northern California1013 Galleria Blvd Ste 205, Roseville, CA 95678 Directions (916) 918-2952Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanislaus Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- All Care Insurance Services
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of San Joaquin
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Homestate Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- PrimeCare Medical
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McClintock?
After over 15 years of debilitating pain in my right shoulder, I finally went and took care of it. Dr. McClintock suggested doing a reverse shoulder and we scheduled my surgery. Im two weeks out from surgery and my shoulder feels better than it has in 15 years. I am kicking myself for not getting it done sooner. I am looking forward to returning to my normal life and I feel like I finally can live pain free. Thank you Dr. McClintock and staff!
About Dr. Kyle McClintock, DO
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1477831527
Education & Certifications
- The Core Institute
- Des Peres Hospital
- Des Peres Hospital
- KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClintock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClintock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClintock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClintock works at
Dr. McClintock has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClintock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McClintock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClintock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClintock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClintock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.