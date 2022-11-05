Overview

Dr. Kyle McClintock, DO is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.



Dr. McClintock works at The Orthopedic Specialty Center of Northern California in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.