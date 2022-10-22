Dr. Kyle Mangels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Mangels, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kyle Mangels, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sallisaw, OK. They graduated from University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Oklahoma City, OK and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Hillcrest Medical Center and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Mangels works at
Locations
-
1
Sequoyah Memorial Hospital213 E Redwood Ave, Sallisaw, OK 74955 Directions (918) 600-0327Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
KM Neurosurgery Clinic6802 S Olympia Ave Ste 275, Tulsa, OK 74132 Directions (918) 600-0327Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
3
KM Neurosurgery Clinic-Miami310 2nd Ave SW Ste 205, Miami, OK 74354 Directions (918) 600-0327Wednesday9:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have spinal stenosis and scoliosis and have been in pain since as long as I can remember. My pain specialist sent me to Dr. Mangels and he has been a miracle worker. I’ve had two surgeries and I’m almost 100% better!
About Dr. Kyle Mangels, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1174585640
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Mangels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mangels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mangels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mangels has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Herniated Disc Surgery and Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mangels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangels.
