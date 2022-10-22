Overview

Dr. Kyle Mangels, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sallisaw, OK. They graduated from University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Oklahoma City, OK and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Hillcrest Medical Center and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Mangels works at KM Neurosurgery Clinic in Sallisaw, OK with other offices in Tulsa, OK and Miami, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Herniated Disc Surgery and Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.