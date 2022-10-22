See All Neurosurgeons in Sallisaw, OK
Dr. Kyle Mangels, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (59)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kyle Mangels, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sallisaw, OK. They graduated from University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Oklahoma City, OK and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Hillcrest Medical Center and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Mangels works at KM Neurosurgery Clinic in Sallisaw, OK with other offices in Tulsa, OK and Miami, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Herniated Disc Surgery and Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sequoyah Memorial Hospital
    213 E Redwood Ave, Sallisaw, OK 74955 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 600-0327
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    KM Neurosurgery Clinic
    6802 S Olympia Ave Ste 275, Tulsa, OK 74132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 600-0327
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    KM Neurosurgery Clinic-Miami
    310 2nd Ave SW Ste 205, Miami, OK 74354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 600-0327
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension St. John Medical Center
  • Hillcrest Medical Center
  • Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc Surgery
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc Surgery
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    Oct 22, 2022
    I have spinal stenosis and scoliosis and have been in pain since as long as I can remember. My pain specialist sent me to Dr. Mangels and he has been a miracle worker. I’ve had two surgeries and I’m almost 100% better!
    Karen S-Owasso — Oct 22, 2022
    About Dr. Kyle Mangels, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1174585640
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    • University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Oklahoma City, OK
