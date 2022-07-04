Dr. Kyle Linsey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Linsey, DO
Overview
Dr. Kyle Linsey, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Linsey works at
Locations
-
1
Clearwater Eye and Laser Center610 Lakeview Rd, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 446-7578Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Linsey?
From start to finish, great experience. Everyone friendly. Clean office. Very little wait. Dr. Linsey explains everything in detail & answers any & all questions. Very pleased with the care Dr. Linsey & his team has provided me.
About Dr. Kyle Linsey, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1194164517
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linsey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linsey works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Linsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.