Dr. Kunz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kyle Kunz, MD
Overview
Dr. Kyle Kunz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hinsdale, IL.
Dr. Kunz works at
Locations
Harper Health Hinsdale12 Salt Creek Ln Ste 310, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (855) 947-7371
New Mexico Primary and Specialty Care259 E Erie St Ste 2300, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- HFN
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr Kunz. Your attention & time spent with me today was exceptional. Thank you for listening to me & caring. I’m so glad you are my doctor.
About Dr. Kyle Kunz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1215457429
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kunz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kunz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunz.
