Dr. Kyle Kovacs, MD
Overview
Dr. Kyle Kovacs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
NewYork Weill Cornell Center1300 YORK AVE, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kovacs is God-Sent!!!You Will Not Regret it!!! I was A Nervous wreck when I first met him. I had darkness coming into my right eye. One Eye-Care couldn't find the problem and thought it was in my head. God had blessed me to meet the right Person at the time Dr. Kovacs at Weill Cornell. Images were taken and he was careful in my treatment. He didn't rush any thing he was being careful and accurate. He treated my eye and God Blessed this to be the right Treatment that worked. He assured me during treatment that I was going to be fine. But I was scared and sure enough the Darkness is gone in my right eye. With a little distortion But he recommended prescription for that. Which God bless me to not use. Dr. Kyle Kovacs is Young God- Sent and God- Gifted man in this area!!! I am not one easily pursuaded. But please give him a try. It will not be a waste of your time!!!
About Dr. Kyle Kovacs, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1477971505
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
