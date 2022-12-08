See All Registered Nurses in SUMMERVILLE, SC
Dr. Kyle Kokko, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5 (300)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kyle Kokko, MD is a Registered Nurse in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center.

Dr. Kokko works at Hand Institute of Charleston in SUMMERVILLE, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hand Institute of Charleston - Summerville
    202 Nexton Square Dr, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486
  2. 2
    Hand Institute of Charleston
    851 Leonard Fulghum Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Cooper Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 300 ratings
    Patient Ratings (300)
    5 Star
    (297)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 08, 2022
    Dr. Kokko explained everything to me down to the letter. I’ve been having so much trouble with especially my right hand and my prior orthopedic surgeon said he could no longer help me. My family doctor put me in touch with Dr. Kokko and I’m so glad he did. I feel very positive that Dr. Kokko will be able to take care of me and get rid of all the pain that I’m experiencing.
    Kaye Langley Thomas — Dec 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kyle Kokko, MD
    About Dr. Kyle Kokko, MD

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902984990
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kyle Kokko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kokko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kokko has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kokko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    300 patients have reviewed Dr. Kokko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kokko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kokko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kokko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

