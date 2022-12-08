Dr. Kyle Kokko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kokko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Kokko, MD
Overview
Dr. Kyle Kokko, MD is a Registered Nurse in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center.
Dr. Kokko works at
Locations
-
1
Hand Institute of Charleston - Summerville202 Nexton Square Dr, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (854) 429-4263
-
2
Hand Institute of Charleston851 Leonard Fulghum Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (854) 429-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kokko?
Dr. Kokko explained everything to me down to the letter. I’ve been having so much trouble with especially my right hand and my prior orthopedic surgeon said he could no longer help me. My family doctor put me in touch with Dr. Kokko and I’m so glad he did. I feel very positive that Dr. Kokko will be able to take care of me and get rid of all the pain that I’m experiencing.
About Dr. Kyle Kokko, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1902984990
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kokko has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kokko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kokko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
300 patients have reviewed Dr. Kokko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kokko.
