Overview

Dr. Kyle Kokko, MD is a Registered Nurse in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center.



Dr. Kokko works at Hand Institute of Charleston in SUMMERVILLE, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.