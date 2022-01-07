Overview

Dr. Kyle Judd, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Judd works at Strong Memorial Hospital Psych in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.