Dr. Kyle Johnson, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kyle Johnson, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science, Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Johnson works at Tidewater Foot and Ankle Associates in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tidewater Foot and Ankle Associates
    13019 W Linebaugh Ave Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 446-3338
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Mease Dunedin Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 22, 2022
    My primary care doctor recommended Dr. Johnson. She had gone to him herself. I first went to him when he was at Bardmoor. His office moved to Westchase and Woodlands locations. I see the reviews saying how close he is. It's such a rarity to find a great doctor, I drive the hour and a half round trip to see him because he's worth it. Sharp, smart, thorough, spends time to completely understand the issue, kind and caring. Everything you need in that rare, great doctor.
    KMA — Jul 22, 2022
    About Dr. Kyle Johnson, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275824419
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale New Haven Medical Center
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science, Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
    • University of South Florida
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
