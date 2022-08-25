Dr. Kyle Huynh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huynh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Huynh, MD
Overview
Dr. Kyle Huynh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine & Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Ophthalmology Associates of the Valley - Encino16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 750, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (747) 227-7381Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ophthalmology Associates of the Valley - West Hills7230 Medical Center Dr Ste 300, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (747) 227-7381Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:30pmThursday1:00pm - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kyle Huynh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1366861031
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- University of Florida Shands - Gainesville, FL
- George Washington University School Of Medicine & Health Sciences
- University of Southern CA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huynh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huynh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huynh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huynh has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huynh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huynh speaks Vietnamese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Huynh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huynh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huynh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huynh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.