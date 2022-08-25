Overview

Dr. Kyle Huynh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine & Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Huynh works at Ophthalmology Associates of the Valley in Encino, CA with other offices in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.