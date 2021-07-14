Dr. Kyle Hornsby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hornsby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Hornsby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kyle Hornsby, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Hornsby works at
Locations
-
1
IU Health Bloomington2651 E Discovery Pkwy, Bloomington, IN 47408 Directions (812) 676-4144
-
2
Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital601 W 2nd St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 353-5252
-
3
Bloomington Endoscopy Center550 S Landmark Ave, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 331-3401
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hornsby?
Dr Hornsby was fabulous with my mother’s recent issues. He was very attentive to her as well as our family. He was not in a hurry and took the time to discuss her situation and answered all of our questions. I highly recommend him, he did a wonderful job and found issues that other doctors had missed!
About Dr. Kyle Hornsby, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1184868838
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hornsby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hornsby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hornsby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hornsby works at
Dr. Hornsby has seen patients for Third Degree Heart Block, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hornsby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hornsby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hornsby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hornsby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hornsby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.