Dr. Kyle Himsl, MD is an Urology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kyle K. Himsl415 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 260, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 254-3875Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Kyle Himsl is an outstanding doctor and second to none. He is professional, caring and committed to doing what's best for his patient in terms of their physical as well as psychological well being. I am grateful for the life-saving care that has been provided me by Dr. Himsl.
- Fellowship Of The American College Of Surgeons
- Kaiser Permanente
- Kaiser Fdn Hospital|Kaiser Permanente
- University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine
Dr. Himsl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Himsl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Himsl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Himsl has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Himsl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Himsl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Himsl.
