Overview

Dr. Kyle Herbold, MD is a Dermatologist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Herbold works at Quail Lakes Dermatology in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Rosacea and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.