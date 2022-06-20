Dr. Gummelt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kyle Gummelt, DO
Dr. Kyle Gummelt, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Medprovider Clinic3417 Gaston Ave Ste 1100, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (469) 800-9000
Dallas Diagnostic Assc Prk Cits8215 Westchester Dr Ste 320, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (972) 993-5040Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Baylor University Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Gummelt?
My husband and I have been patients of Dr. Gummelt for over a year. He was highly recommended to us at a time we were having difficulty dealing with several Drs and not getting great information/follow up from them. Not only is Dr. G knowledgeable but provides details regarding health issues and also a personal follow up. He and his staff respond quickly. He provides us the personal touch with a Physician that is not seen often these days. We feel 100% confident with him and his staff and feel very secure when we have any medical issues.
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
