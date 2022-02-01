Overview

Dr. Kyle Gordon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gordon works at SEARCH RESULTS UROLOGY CARE CENTER in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.