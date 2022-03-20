Overview

Dr. Kyle Godfrey, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Godfrey works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.