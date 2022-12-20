Dr. Kyle Fleck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Fleck, MD
Overview
Dr. Kyle Fleck, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tifton, GA.
Dr. Fleck works at
Locations
-
1
Tift Regional Health System Inc901 18th St E, Tifton, GA 31794 Directions (229) 386-5222
-
2
Southwell Medical Adel Primary Care172 Mj Taylor Rd, Adel, GA 31620 Directions (229) 896-8500
-
3
Southwell Medical Sylvia Barr Center260 Mj Taylor Rd, Adel, GA 31620 Directions (229) 896-8008
-
4
Tift Regional Anesthesia2227 US HIGHWAY 41 N, Tifton, GA 31794 Directions (229) 386-5222
Hospital Affiliations
- Colquitt Regional Medical Center
- Southwell Medical
- Tift Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fleck?
Takes time with you and explains your problem. I highly recommend him! Love the staff.
About Dr. Kyle Fleck, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1184914319
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleck accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleck works at
Dr. Fleck has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.