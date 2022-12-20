Dr. Kyle Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Fisher, MD
Overview
Dr. Kyle Fisher, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Meadowbrook, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Community Physicians1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 255, Meadowbrook, PA 19046 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and was able to accommodate me the same day
About Dr. Kyle Fisher, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1215145040
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- University Of Pittsburgh
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fisher using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
970 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
