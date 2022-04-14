Dr. Kyle Fiala, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Fiala, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kyle Fiala, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbia, MO.
Locations
Univ Phsyicians-specially Care Asso1100 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65212 Directions (573) 882-2663Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Missouri Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I had a bunion/arthritis surgery. I thought everything went well except I had long wait times on a couple of follow-up visits, and I had to check in to check in at the office when I went back. But I would recommend him to others!
About Dr. Kyle Fiala, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fiala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fiala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fiala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fiala has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fiala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.