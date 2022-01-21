Dr. Kyle Ettinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ettinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Ettinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kyle Ettinger, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Ettinger works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0046
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ettinger?
A very knowledgeable, caring surgeon. His staff were all super. Was very accessible before and after surgery. We feel fortunate to be under his care. High luv recommend Dr Ettinger
About Dr. Kyle Ettinger, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1881989234
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ettinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ettinger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ettinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ettinger works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ettinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ettinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ettinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ettinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.