Dr. Kyle Cologne, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (54)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kyle Cologne, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center and Keck Hospital of USC.

Dr. Cologne works at Colorectal Surgery, Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Keck Medical Center of USC
    1441 Eastlake Ave Ste 7418, Los Angeles, CA 90089 (323) 865-3690
    Citrus Valley
    315 N 3rd Ave Ste 304, Covina, CA 91723 (626) 261-4044

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Kaweah Health Medical Center
  Keck Hospital of USC

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Intestinal Obstruction
Anal and Rectal Cancer
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 31, 2022
    I had severe fever and excruciating kidney pain from bladder and intestinal damage that had made life miserable; I came to Keck and met Dr Cologne after being referred by Dr Nguyen. He explained the surgery to me in detail and 7 weeks later I'm feeling great. 5 mile hikes, shows with my band and have my life back.
    P. Hamilton — Aug 31, 2022
    About Dr. Kyle Cologne, MD

    Colorectal Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Colon and Rectal Surgery-Usc Keck School Of Medicine
    General Surgery-Cook County Hospital / Rush University Hospital
    Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
