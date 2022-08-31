Dr. Kyle Cologne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cologne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Cologne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kyle Cologne, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center and Keck Hospital of USC.
Dr. Cologne works at
Locations
-
1
Keck Medical Center of USC1441 Eastlake Ave Ste 7418, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 865-3690
-
2
Citrus Valley315 N 3rd Ave Ste 304, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 261-4044
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had severe fever and excruciating kidney pain from bladder and intestinal damage that had made life miserable; I came to Keck and met Dr Cologne after being referred by Dr Nguyen. He explained the surgery to me in detail and 7 weeks later I'm feeling great. 5 mile hikes, shows with my band and have my life back.
About Dr. Kyle Cologne, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1164678082
Education & Certifications
- Colon and Rectal Surgery-Usc Keck School Of Medicine
- General Surgery-Cook County Hospital / Rush University Hospital
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cologne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cologne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cologne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cologne has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cologne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Cologne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cologne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cologne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cologne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.