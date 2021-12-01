Dr. Kyle Christensen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Christensen, DO
Overview
Dr. Kyle Christensen, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Bridgeton, MO.
Locations
SSM Health Medical Group12266 De Paul Dr Ste 305, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 770-0991Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Christensen was very informative on the surgery I needed. He explained the procedure to me in both office and before surgery. I felt very comfortable with him. I had a good experience in office, surgery, and post-operatively. Would go to Dr. Christensen again.
About Dr. Kyle Christensen, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1164804035
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christensen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christensen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Christensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.