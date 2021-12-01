See All General Surgeons in Bridgeton, MO
Dr. Kyle Christensen, DO

General Surgery
Overview

Dr. Kyle Christensen, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. 

Dr. Christensen works at University Tower in Bridgeton, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SSM Health Medical Group
    12266 De Paul Dr Ste 305, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 770-0991
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 01, 2021
    Dr. Christensen was very informative on the surgery I needed. He explained the procedure to me in both office and before surgery. I felt very comfortable with him. I had a good experience in office, surgery, and post-operatively. Would go to Dr. Christensen again.
    — Dec 01, 2021
    About Dr. Kyle Christensen, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164804035
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kyle Christensen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Christensen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Christensen works at University Tower in Bridgeton, MO. View the full address on Dr. Christensen’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Christensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

