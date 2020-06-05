Dr. Kyle Childers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Childers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Childers, MD
Overview
Dr. Kyle Childers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Locations
Lexington Clinic Beaumont3085 Lakecrest Cir, Lexington, KY 40513 Directions (859) 258-8600
Lexington Clinic at Eagle Creek Medical Plaza120 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 250, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 258-5141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Childers is not only a wonderful doctor, but a very kind and caring human being. He saved my sons life. We are so grateful to him. Sweet, patient, amazing with kids and is extremely patient.
About Dr. Kyle Childers, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1992735559
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Childers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Childers accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Childers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Childers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Childers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Childers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Childers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.