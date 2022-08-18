See All Neurosurgeons in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Kyle Chapple, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (31)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kyle Chapple, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbus University, School Of Medicine & Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Chapple works at Atlantic Neurosurgical Specialists in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Morristown
    310 Madison Ave Ste 300, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 285-7800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Spine and Wellness Center
    60 Columbia Rd Ste 2 Bldg A, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 425-8247
  3. 3
    Spine and Wellness Center
    60 Columbia Rd Ste 100, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 845-2500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    ANS Altair Health
    1121 US Highway 22 Ste 204, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 285-7800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Brain Aneurysm
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Brain Aneurysm
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Traumatic Brain Injury
Acoustic Neuroma
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Broken Neck
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cranial Trauma
Craniopharyngioma
Deep Brain Stimulation
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Neurostimulation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Scoliosis
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Thrombosis
Upper Back Pain
Vascular Disease
Vertebral Column Tumors
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 18, 2022
    I heard that Dr Chapple was highly regarded as a neurosurgeon. Well, he exceeded my expectations by far. What a fantastic experience I had. He was incredibly knowledgeable, put me at ease throughout our consult, was very patient with my wife asking questions and I immediately knew this was the right Neurosurgeon for me! Also, his staff is absolutely wonderful, kind, patient, knowledgeable and their Surgical Schedular was the best I’ve ever seen. I’ve been in the healthcare industry for 22 years and know a great practice when I see one and Altair Health is the absolute best!
    Tim Cascino — Aug 18, 2022
    About Dr. Kyle Chapple, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295961555
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbus University, School Of Medicine & Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Chapple has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chapple has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chapple has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chapple on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapple. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapple.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapple, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapple appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

