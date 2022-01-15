Overview

Dr. Kyle Francis Champagne, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Champagne works at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Picardy in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.