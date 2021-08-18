Overview

Dr. Kyle Caswell, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Davie, FL and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital and Iberia Medical Center.



Dr. Caswell works at The Ortho Clinic And Caswell Orthopedic Clinic in New Iberia, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.