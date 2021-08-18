See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New Iberia, LA
Orthopedic Surgery
Overview

Dr. Kyle Caswell, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Davie, FL and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital and Iberia Medical Center.

Dr. Caswell works at The Ortho Clinic And Caswell Orthopedic Clinic in New Iberia, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ortho Clinic -professional Medical
    516 Jefferson Ter Ste 100, New Iberia, LA 70560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbeville General Hospital
  • Iberia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Broken Arm
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 18, 2021
    First time going to him, Extremely easy going & helped with the nerves. Had a hip injection, went way better then expected.
    Rebbecca M. Landry — Aug 18, 2021
    About Dr. Kyle Caswell, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508057324
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University Medical Center - The Carrell Clinic Shoulder Service
    Residency
    • Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA (Orthopedic Surgery)
    Internship
    • Tulane Univ Sch Of Med, Orthopedic Surgery Med Ctr La New Orleans-Tulane, Flexible Or Transitional Year
    Medical Education
    • NOVA Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Davie, FL
    Undergraduate School
    • LSUHSC-Shreveport Occupational Therapy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kyle Caswell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caswell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caswell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caswell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caswell works at The Ortho Clinic And Caswell Orthopedic Clinic in New Iberia, LA. View the full address on Dr. Caswell’s profile.

    Dr. Caswell has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Broken Arm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caswell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Caswell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caswell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caswell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caswell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

