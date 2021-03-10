Dr. Kyle Buchanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Buchanan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kyle Buchanan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Locations
Bethel Park Office2000 Oxford Dr Ste 305, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 942-7900
AdventHealth Medical Group Heart & Vascular Hinsdale908 N Elm St Ste 404, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 789-3422
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
My father in law is a patient of Dr. Buchanan’s and I have to say, it has been a very long time since I have been around a doctor that has exceptional (a word I don’t use lightly) bedside manner. He returns calls promptly, is compassionate, knowledgeable and spends time getting to know and understand each patient so that he can treat them in the most efficient manner. I have referred him to other family members and I am sure they will have the same experience as I have shared with my father in law. He is fantastic!
About Dr. Kyle Buchanan, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1447577655
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
