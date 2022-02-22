Overview

Dr. Kyle Borque, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston|Baylor College of Medicine- Doctor of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Borque works at Houston Methodist in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.