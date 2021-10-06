Dr. Binder has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kyle Binder, MD
Overview
Dr. Kyle Binder, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Locations
Frederick Office196 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 120, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (240) 566-3130
Cardiovascular Specialists of Germantown LLC12800 Middlebrook Rd Ste 114, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (240) 702-0182
Virtual Neurology Texas Pllc9110 College Pointe Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 208-2212
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Binder for a TIA. He was very thorough and detailed. Very nice to talk with. He is easy to talk with and answers questions. He really seems to know his field of expertise.
About Dr. Kyle Binder, MD
- Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1841635422
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
