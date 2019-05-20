Dr. Kyle Bickel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bickel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Bickel, MD
Overview
Dr. Kyle Bickel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
The Hand Center of San Francisco601 Van Ness Ave Ste 2018, San Francisco, CA 94102 Directions (415) 751-4263
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Bickel. It has been 17 years since my carpectomy surgery and and I have full function and no pain.
About Dr. Kyle Bickel, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bickel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bickel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bickel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bickel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bickel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bickel speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bickel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bickel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bickel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bickel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.