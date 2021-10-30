Dr. Kyle Barker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Barker, MD
Overview
Dr. Kyle Barker, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.
Locations
North Clinic - Robbinsdale Office3366 Oakdale Ave N Ste 215, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions (763) 587-7900Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, attentive and thorough. I had multiple visits including a minor surgery and was impressed, pleasantly surprised, with him and the entire Voyage team. Exceeded expectations all around.
About Dr. Kyle Barker, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1154583631
Education & Certifications
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barker has seen patients for Colectomy, Colorectal Cancer and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Barker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.