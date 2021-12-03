See All Ophthalmologists in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Kyle Balch, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (45)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kyle Balch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.

Dr. Balch works at Gainesville Eye Specialists in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gainesville Eye Physicians PA
    6717 NW 11th Pl Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32605 (352) 331-7811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Surgery
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Surgery
Eyelid Disorders

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Dec 03, 2021
    I have never been so pleased with Dr.Balch and his staff. They are a wonderful group of people.
    Susan Lee — Dec 03, 2021
    About Dr. Kyle Balch, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376549287
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jules Stein Eye Inst/UCLA
    Residency
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kyle Balch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Balch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balch works at Gainesville Eye Specialists in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Balch’s profile.

    Dr. Balch has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Balch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

