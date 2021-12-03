Dr. Kyle Balch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Balch, MD
Overview
Dr. Kyle Balch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Locations
Gainesville Eye Physicians PA6717 NW 11th Pl Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 331-7811
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have never been so pleased with Dr.Balch and his staff. They are a wonderful group of people.
About Dr. Kyle Balch, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Inst/UCLA
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balch has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Balch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.