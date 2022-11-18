Dr. Kyle Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Baker, MD
Dr. Kyle Baker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
New Britain OBGYN209 Main St Ste B, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 628-4759
New Britain OB/GYN Group40 Hart St Ste A2, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 224-2447
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been a patient of Dr Baker's for 24 years. I would not consider another doctor as long as he is practicing.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922078948
- Hartford Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clark University
