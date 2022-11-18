Overview

Dr. Kyle Baker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Baker works at New Britain OB/GYN Group in Southington, CT with other offices in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.