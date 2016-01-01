Dr. Kyle Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kyle Anderson, MD is a dermatologist in Leawood, KS. Dr. Anderson completed a residency at Cleveland Clinic. He currently practices at Kansas Medical Clinic, PA and is affiliated with LMH Health. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Anderson is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Kansas Medical Clinic, PA11301 Nall Ave Ste 205, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 451-5934
Kansas Medical Clinic, PA3511 Clinton Pl Ste C, Lawrence, KS 66047 Directions (785) 331-4488
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Kyle Anderson, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- LMH Health
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.