Dr. Kyle Alliman, MD
Dr. Kyle Alliman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marshalltown, IA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Wolfe Clinic PC309 E Church St Ste 200, Marshalltown, IA 50158 Directions (641) 754-6200
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
I so appreciate Dr. Alliman's professionalism and his time he takes to explain the health concerns and exam is very complete. He also is sure that the patient has time for questions related to the current exam from the patient. I also feel confident that he has the best interest of his patient medical situation and how to move forward with his plan.
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Alliman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alliman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alliman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alliman has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alliman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Alliman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alliman.
