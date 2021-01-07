Overview

Dr. Kyle Allen, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Allen works at TGH Cardiology in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Meniere's Disease and Otosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.