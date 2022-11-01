See All Ophthalmologists in Covington, LA
Dr. Kyle Acosta, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kyle Acosta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital.

Dr. Acosta works at Eyelid Plastic Sgy/Reconstv Ctr in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Ectropion of Eyelid and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eyelid Plastic Sgy/Reconstv Ctr
    185 Greenbrier Blvd, Covington, LA 70433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AVALA Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Disorders
Ectropion of Eyelid
Visual Field Defects
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 01, 2022
    Dr Acosta did my eyelid surgery and I am totally satisfied. He did a fantastic job.highly recommend
    Marie — Nov 01, 2022
    About Dr. Kyle Acosta, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518959154
    Education & Certifications

    • Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kyle Acosta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acosta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Acosta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Acosta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Acosta works at Eyelid Plastic Sgy/Reconstv Ctr in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Acosta’s profile.

    Dr. Acosta has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Ectropion of Eyelid and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acosta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Acosta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acosta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acosta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acosta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

