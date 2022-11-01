Dr. Kyle Acosta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acosta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Acosta, MD
Overview
Dr. Kyle Acosta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital.
Eyelid Plastic Sgy/Reconstv Ctr185 Greenbrier Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 898-2001
Hospital Affiliations
- AVALA Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Acosta did my eyelid surgery and I am totally satisfied. He did a fantastic job.highly recommend
About Dr. Kyle Acosta, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1518959154
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acosta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acosta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acosta has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Ectropion of Eyelid and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acosta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Acosta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acosta.
