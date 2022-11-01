Overview

Dr. Kyle Acosta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital.



Dr. Acosta works at Eyelid Plastic Sgy/Reconstv Ctr in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Ectropion of Eyelid and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.