Dr. Kyla Teramoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teramoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyla Teramoto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kyla Teramoto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Teramoto works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Teramoto?
About Dr. Kyla Teramoto, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1881073013
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teramoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teramoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teramoto works at
Dr. Teramoto has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teramoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teramoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teramoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.