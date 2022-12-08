Overview

Dr. Kyla Lokitz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Christus Coushatta Health Care Center, Christus Highland Medical Center, Christus Saint Michael Health System, Claiborne Memorial Medical Center, Minden Medical Center, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, Springhill Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Lokitz works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.