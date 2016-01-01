Overview

Dr. Kyi Yu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Yu works at Quality Health Center in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.