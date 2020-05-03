Overview

Dr. Kyaw Moe, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Of Medicine 1 and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Moe works at Artisan Foot and Ankle in Irvine, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA, Lakewood, CA, Los Alamitos, CA and Cerritos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Proteinuria and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.