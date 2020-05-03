See All Nephrologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Kyaw Moe, MD

Nephrology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kyaw Moe, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Of Medicine 1 and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Moe works at Artisan Foot and Ankle in Irvine, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA, Lakewood, CA, Los Alamitos, CA and Cerritos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Proteinuria and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Irvine Odyssey Nephrology
    22 Odyssey Ste 115, Irvine, CA 92618 (562) 286-6466
    El Dorado Dialysis
    2977 REDONDO AVE, Long Beach, CA 90806 (562) 988-3418
    Odyssey Nephrology
    3650 South St Ste 101, Lakewood, CA 90712 (562) 286-6466
    Odyssey Nephrology
    3851 Katella Ave Ste 325, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 (562) 286-6466
    Odyssey Nephrology
    18115 Valley View Ave # 122, Cerritos, CA 90703 (562) 286-6466

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Alamitos Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Anemia
Proteinuria
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Anemia
Proteinuria
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Anemia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemofiltration Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    May 03, 2020
    Excellent bedside manner. Very calm and skillful hospital consultation. Very skillful in sorting out my mom's complex medical issues. Whole family felt relieved. Wish my mom's HMO allows us to follow up with this very active, experienced, and knowledgeable doctor. Thank you very much Dr. Moe.
    About Dr. Kyaw Moe, MD

    Nephrology
    26 years of experience
    English, Burmese and Spanish
    1083649735
    Education & Certifications

    Lankenau Hosp, Thos Jefferson University
    The Lankenau Hosp Jefferson Med Coll
    Inst Of Medicine 1
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kyaw Moe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moe has seen patients for Anemia, Proteinuria and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Moe speaks Burmese and Spanish.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

