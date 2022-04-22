Overview

Dr. Kyaw Lyn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Branch Faculty of Medicine, University of Rangoon and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital and West Covina Medical Center.



Dr. Lyn works at Optum - Family Medicine in West Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.