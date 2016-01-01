Overview

Dr. Ky Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.



Dr. Nguyen works at TRUONG CONG CLNIC CHIROPRACTIC in Garden Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.